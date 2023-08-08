Firefighters battle brush fires on Maui, Hawaii island

Amid a red flag warning for the leeward areas of all islands through Wednesday, firefighters are battling brush fires on Maui and Hawaii island whipped up by winds from Hurricane Dora passing south of the state.

Shortly after midnight in Kula on Maui, a brush fire was reported in the Olinda Road area. Residents in the Auli’i Drive area were evacuated at 3:45 a.m., according to fire department officials. Then, at 4:50 a.m., residents of Hanamu Road were also evacuated. An evacuation order was sent at 5:32 a.m. for multiple streets around King Kekaulike High School.

Fire crews from Kula, Makawao, Kahului and Wailea are on the scene of the brush fire. The fire department’s Air One helicopter was launched at sunrise to conduct an aerial assessment of the fire.

Additionally, a three-acre brushfire was reported near Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina at 6:37 a.m., and residents in the area surrounding Lahaina Intermediate School were evacuated.

The Maui Fire Department said the Lahaina brush fire was contained shortly before 9 a.m. today.

However, power outages are impacting the county’s ability to pump water, and the public is asked to conserve water in West Maui.

Lahainaluna Road remains closed between Kelawea and Kuialua streets while Hawaiian Electric responds to a downed power line in the area. Lahaina District Courthouse remains closed today.

Honoapiilani Highway between Aholo and Hokiokio roads is also closed due to downed power poles.

The American Red Cross has opened Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani and Lahaina Civic Center as evacuation centers. In Makawao, Kaonoulu Ranch has opened Oskie Rice Arena for residents needing to evacuate farm and ranch animals.

Kealaloa Avenue, Haleakala Highway at Lower Kimo Road and Haleakala Highway at Kula Highway are closed to motorists.

Haleakala National Park’s Summit District remains closed to visitors until further notice due to blocked road access resulting from wildfires and high winds. All reservations for the Hosmer Grove Campground, wilderness cabins, and wilderness tent camping for today are canceled.

Changes to the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale.

On Oahu, meanwhile, the Honolulu Fire Department said as of 10 a.m., there have been eight downed trees, four downed power lines and one blown roof which may have been weather-related.

Hawaii island firefighters are also battling brush fires in North and South Kohala.

Akoni Pule Highway (Highway 270) is closed between the 6 and 7 mile markers until further notice, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense. Kawaihae Road (Highway 19) is closed between Kawaihae and Waimea due to downed utility lines near the 63 mile marker. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas until the roads can be reopened.

Evacuation shelters have been opened at Hisaoka Gym in Kapaau and the Waimea Community Center in Waimea.