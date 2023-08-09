A korean-inspired main dish

This recipe was inspired by seeing a Korean cooking show. What do you do when you have some extra kimchi? Stir-fry it with sliced pork or bacon and whatever vegetables you have in your fridge, and you have a tasty main course. This version uses onions, carrots and garlic chives, which add color and crunch. No salt or pepper is needed since the kimchi already packs so much flavor. Serve with rice or noodles, and you have an easy kine dinner.

Kimchi Pork

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces bacon, pork belly or pork

• 1 teaspoon oil

• 1 cup won bok kimchi

• 1/2 cup sliced sweet onion

• 1/2 cup grated carrots

• 1 1/2 cup garlic chives, cut into 1-inch lengths

Directions:

Cut bacon into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat skillet to medium-high and add oil. When oil is hot, add bacon and stir until cooked through, about

4 minutes. Add kimchi, onion and carrots and cook for 4 more minutes. Add garlic chives and cook 1 minute. Serve hot over noodles or rice.

Makes 2 servings as a main course.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.