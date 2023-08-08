comscore 2 Hawaii 12U Ripken teams in top bracket | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 Hawaii 12U Ripken teams in top bracket

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 got a combined no-hitter from Keona Barraza and Colten Hino in an 8-0 victory over Marlboro, N.J., on Monday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. Read more

