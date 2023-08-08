2 Hawaii 12U Ripken teams in top bracket

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 got a combined no-hitter from Keona Barraza and Colten Hino in an 8-0 victory over Marlboro, N.J., on Monday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

OBRL New Era’s Riley-James Ho pitched a three-hitter in an 11-0 win over Yardley Pa., in five innings.

Both Hawaii representatives improved to 4-0 in pool play and clinched berths in the championships bracket.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808’s Barraza walked two and struck out 10 over 42⁄3 innings, and Hino recorded the final four outs.

Jayce Braun batted 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. He is 10-for-11 in the tournament. Hunter Tam scored two runs.

OBRL New Era’s Ho walked one and struck out six. Tanner Ogata batted 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Noah Kawakami tripled, scored twice and drove in three.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will face Lutz, Fla., today at 2 p.m. with the No. 1 seed in pool B on the line.

OBRL New Era, which clinched the No. 1 seed in pool A, will face Florence, Ala., at 6:30 a.m.

At the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Crown Point, Ind., the Westside Bombers fell to the Bryant Black Sox (Ark.) 4-3. Stansen Verbeckmoes went 2-for-3 for the Westside Bombers, who fell to 1-2.