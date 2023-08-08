Warriors’ Sagapolutele is full of positivity and energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a rooster’s sleep pattern, University of Hawaii football player Anthony Sagapolutele awakens at 5:30 every weekday morning and goes through a routine that starts with prayerful thanks. Read more

With a rooster’s sleep pattern, University of Hawaii football player Anthony Sagapolutele awakens at 5:30 every weekday morning and goes through a routine that starts with prayerful thanks.

“My journey has been crazy,” said Sagapolutele, a junior defensive tackle. “I’m blessed to be here.”

Sagapolutele, who was born in Pomona, Calif., has lived on the mainland and in American Samoa.

“In my life, everything has always led back to Hawaii,” he said. “When I was in Cali, I always came back. When I was in Samoa, I came back. Hawaii has always been a rallying spot for me. I love it here. My family is here.”

In 2018, Sagapolutele moved from California to Hawaii to help his father, Peter, who was suffering from heart issues. With his father’s assistance, Sagapolutele enrolled at Saint Louis School. But that year, the elder Sagapolutele died because of complications with a heart valve. He was 45.

“That took a toll on me because of how close we were,” Sagapolutele recalled.

Former UH defensive tackle Michael Lafaele, who runs a training program, provided guidance. “Coach Mike has been a huge blessing after my dad passed away,” Sagapolutele said.

As a freshman in 2021 Sagapolutele played in seven games for UNLV as a defensive lineman and on special teams. During the offseason in 2022, he left UNLV and joined the Rainbow Warriors as a non-scholarship player.

He played in all 13 games in 2022. During spring training, Sagapolutele moved into the rotation on the defensive line. Firing from a limbo-low stance, 5-foot-11, 265-pound Sagapolutele is an elusive target for taller offensive linemen. His boisterous enthusiasm, even during warmups on makapiapia-wiping mornings, has provided an energetic boost.

“Coach (Timmy Chang) talks about bringing value every day,” Sagapolutele said. “I just try to bring the best of me to the team every day. I know people might not be feeling the best every day with things they might be going through. I just come out there with the energy. I try to be that light in everybody’s life. I try to be that good, positive person.”

The coaches have noticed. Ahead of a weight-lifting session two weeks ago, strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke summoned Sagapolutele to the front of a group of players. “Right then and there he tells me I’m on scholarship,” Sagapolutele said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a huge blessing. God answered my prayers. It took off the pressure.”

Sagapolutele said he works intensively in memory of his father, in thanks to Lafaele, and as a role model to his family. His brother, defensive lineman Josh Sagapolutele, and cousin, quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, are UH freshmen.

“Because of them,” Sagapolutele said, “every day I try to be a better person.”