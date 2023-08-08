comscore Warriors’ Sagapolutele is full of positivity and energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors’ Sagapolutele is full of positivity and energy

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH defensive tackle Anthony Sagapolutele, middle, used his 5-foot-11, 265-pound frame to get leverage on a teammate during drills at UH field on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH defensive tackle Anthony Sagapolutele, middle, used his 5-foot-11, 265-pound frame to get leverage on a teammate during drills at UH field on Monday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH defensive lineman Anthony Sagapolutele, middle, worked on his pass rush during practice on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH defensive lineman Anthony Sagapolutele, middle, worked on his pass rush during practice on Monday.

With a rooster’s sleep pattern, University of Hawaii football player Anthony Sagapolutele awakens at 5:30 every weekday morning and goes through a routine that starts with prayerful thanks. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – August 8, 2023

Scroll Up