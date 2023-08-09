Red flag warning for all islands extended as winds continue

A red flag warning for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 p.m. today as brushfires continue on Maui and the Kohala area of Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service extended the warning due to east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts from 40 to 50 mph, combined with dry fuels and low humidities.

The combination will produce critical fire weather conditions through this afternoon, and any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Former high surf and high wind warnings were replaced with advisories this morning.

The high wind advisory remains in place for most mountain and leeward areas until 6 p.m. today. Wind speeds have eased slightly from Tuesday, but are still strong enough to tear off shingles, known down tree branches, and blow tends and awnings away.

A high surf advisory covers the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, where waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters expect wind speeds to continue decreasing slowly across the isles today as a high-pressure system to the north and Hurricane Dora move westward.

As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Dora was 795 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, and moving west at about 22 mph. Dora is expected to pass south of Johnston Island later today.

A more typical moderate to breezy trade wind weather pattern is expected to return Thursday and last through the weekend.