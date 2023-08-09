Ilima-Lei Macfarlane gets flyweight title fight at Bellator 300 event in San Diego

Former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will challenge for the title one more time when she faces Liz Carmouche for the 125-pound belt on a stacked Bellator 300 card on Oct. 7, the organization announced today.

The fight will be one of four world title fights as Bellator will put on its 300th card at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., where Macfarlane currently lives.

Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will defend his title against No. 1-ranked Linton Vassell and Bellator women’s flyweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her belt on the line against No. 1-ranked Cat Zingano.

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will also defend his title against former champion Brent Primus as part of the Bellator lightweight world grand prix.

One night after Carmouche successfully defended her title in Hawaii at Bellator 294 in April, Macfarlane defeated Kana Watanabe by split decision at Blaisdell Arena to earn the title shot against her former training partner.

Macfarlane (13-2) was the inaugural flyweight world champion in the company and successfully defended the title four times before suffering her first professional loss to Juliana Velasquez in December 2020.

Carmouche (19-7) is 6-0 in Bellator with five stoppage victories, including a fourth-round submission win over DeAnna Bennett at the Blaisdell Arena in April.

Carmouche is the No. 2-ranked female pound-for-pound fighter in Bellator while Macfarlane is No. 5.

Macfarlane hinted prior to her previous fight that if she won and got a title shot against Carmouche, it would be the final fight of her career.

Bellator 300 will be broadcast on Showtime. The main card will begin at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.