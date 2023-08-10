Scoreboard – August 10, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: McKinley at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser; Villa Park (Calif.) vs. Damien,
7 p.m. at Farrington; Campbell at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
Little League West Regional (12U)
At San Bernardino, Calif.
Wednesday
Sam Ramon, Calif. 010 011 — 3 6 1
Hilo 000 000 — 0 4 2
W—Jay Murai. L—James Nishimura.
Leading hitter—San Ramon: Samuel A. 2b.
Hilo finishes the tournament at 1-2. San
Ramon will face El Segundo, Calif., for
the title Friday at 3 p.m. The winner goes
to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.,
which starts Aug. 16.
Junior West Regional (13-14)
At Bend, Ore.
Today
Final
Honolulu (3-0) will play for the regional
title against Dublin, Calif., at 6 a.m.
with an “if necessary” final to
follow at 10 a.m. Dublin will have to win
twice to claim the double-elimination
tournament. Honolulu beat Dublin 8-0
on Sunday. The regional champion will
qualify for the World Series in Taylor,
Mich., which starts Aug. 13.
Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth
Cal Ripken 10U World Series
At Crown Point, Ind.
Today
Iron Man bracket quarterfinals
Westside Bombers vs. Flood City, Pa.,
9:45 a.m.
The Westside Bombers finished 1-2 in
pool play.
Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series
At Branson, Mo.
Wednesday
U.S. championship bracket quarterfinals
Easton, Mass. 000 002 — 2 3 3
Hawaii Kai Fear 808 203 11x — 7 6 1
W—Hunter Tam. L—Zane Prescott.
Leading hitters—Easton: Prescott HR,
2 RBIs. Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Tam 2-3,
2 runs; Jayse Braun 2b, 3 runs; Emmric Alapa HR.
OBRL New Era vs. Black Hills, Wash.,
(ppd., inclement weather)
Game rescheduled for today at 4 a.m.
Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (6-0) will play the
winner of OBRL New Era/Black Hills,
Wash., in the semifinals today at 2 p.m.
2023 MLB No-Hitters
June 28 — Domingo German, New York
Yankees at Oakland Athletics, 11-0
(Perfect Game).
July 8 — Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley
(1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), Detroit Tigers vs.
Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0.
Aug. 1 — Framber Valdez, Cleveland
Guardians at at Houston Astros, 2-0
Wednesday — Michael Lorenzen,
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington
Nationals 7-0
MLB Calendar
Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.
Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28
players.
Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.
Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series.
Oct. 7-14 — Division Series.
Oct. 15-24 — League Championship Series
Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series.
November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series.
Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.
Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer
Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their
40-man rosters.
Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary
Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.
Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery,
Nashville, Tenn.
VOLLEYBALL
2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule
Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 at TCU% 1 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% 7 a.m.
Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD
Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.
Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.
Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.
The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.
*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine
Classic
#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge
%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)
!—Big West match
FOOTBALL
2023 UH schedule
Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon
Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.
All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
!—Mountain West game
