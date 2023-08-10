Scoreboard – August 10, 2023

CALENDAR

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: McKinley at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser; Villa Park (Calif.) vs. Damien,

7 p.m. at Farrington; Campbell at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

Little League West Regional (12U)

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Wednesday

Sam Ramon, Calif. 010 011 — 3 6 1

Hilo 000 000 — 0 4 2

W—Jay Murai. L—James Nishimura.

Leading hitter—San Ramon: Samuel A. 2b.

Hilo finishes the tournament at 1-2. San

Ramon will face El Segundo, Calif., for

the title Friday at 3 p.m. The winner goes

to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.,

which starts Aug. 16.

Junior West Regional (13-14)

At Bend, Ore.

Today

Final

Honolulu (3-0) will play for the regional

title against Dublin, Calif., at 6 a.m.

with an “if necessary” final to

follow at 10 a.m. Dublin will have to win

twice to claim the double-elimination

tournament. Honolulu beat Dublin 8-0

on Sunday. The regional champion will

qualify for the World Series in Taylor,

Mich., which starts Aug. 13.

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth

Cal Ripken 10U World Series

At Crown Point, Ind.

Today

Iron Man bracket quarterfinals

Westside Bombers vs. Flood City, Pa.,

9:45 a.m.

The Westside Bombers finished 1-2 in

pool play.

Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Wednesday

U.S. championship bracket quarterfinals

Easton, Mass. 000 002 — 2 3 3

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 203 11x — 7 6 1

W—Hunter Tam. L—Zane Prescott.

Leading hitters—Easton: Prescott HR,

2 RBIs. Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Tam 2-3,

2 runs; Jayse Braun 2b, 3 runs; Emmric Alapa HR.

OBRL New Era vs. Black Hills, Wash.,

(ppd., inclement weather)

Game rescheduled for today at 4 a.m.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (6-0) will play the

winner of OBRL New Era/Black Hills,

Wash., in the semifinals today at 2 p.m.

2023 MLB No-Hitters

June 28 — Domingo German, New York

Yankees at Oakland Athletics, 11-0

(Perfect Game).

July 8 — Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley

(1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), Detroit Tigers vs.

Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0.

Aug. 1 — Framber Valdez, Cleveland

Guardians at at Houston Astros, 2-0

Wednesday — Michael Lorenzen,

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington

Nationals 7-0

MLB Calendar

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28

players.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 7-14 — Division Series.

Oct. 15-24 — League Championship Series

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series.

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their

40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary

Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery,

Nashville, Tenn.

VOLLEYBALL

2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Northwestern* 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. San Diego* 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Oregon* 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Liberty# 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Pepperdine# 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. UCLA# 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 at TCU% 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Western Carolina% 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Florida State% 7 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. CSUN! 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Long Beach State! 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UC Santa Barbara! 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cal Poly! TBD

Oct. 17 at UC Davis! 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at CSUN! 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at CSU Bakersfield! 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at CS Fullerton! 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

*—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

!—Big West match

FOOTBALL

2023 UH schedule

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game