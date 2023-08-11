Off The News: Beware Maui charity scammers

The impulse to help folks devastated by the Maui wildfires is definitely a good one to act upon. Just beware of scammers who, unfortunately, see disaster as opportunity.

Be sure to donate to known, trusted entities; avoid suspicious donation requests. Any charity that solicits donations in Hawaii must be registered with the state (see 808ne.ws/charities).

Many legit efforts have been set up. One occurs today, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the state Capitol: A donation drop-off for nonperishable food, clothing and essentials, organized by Maui’s three state senators.