Pedestrian killed on Nimitz on-ramp onto H-1 Freeway

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck on the Nimitz Highway on-ramp onto H-1 Freeway, authorities said.
Honolulu police closed H-1 westbound, from Nimitz Highway, about 9:15 p.m. to respond to the collision and investigate.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to the pedestrian accident on the on-ramp and found an approximately 40-year-old man “with injuries incompatible with life.”
EMS said the man was dead on arrival and that the cause of injuries was “undetermined. “
