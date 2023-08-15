Off the news: Back to school for UH soon, traffic now

Residents and commuters passing near the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus will encounter more traffic — and slower going — as about 3,500 students begin moving into housing this week. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike are advised to be cautious in the midst of this increased activity.

Dole Street and University Avenue will be especially affected, though UH is using a drive-through check-in process to relieve some logjams. Some lanes of traffic will be temporarily closed, causing unusual traffic patterns.