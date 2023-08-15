Just roll with it

If you’re craving taquitos, tortas, burritos and quesadillas, check out SteveO’s TaquitOs in Waikiki. Owner Steven Chavez started his business to offer Hawaii tacos with a twist.

“I’ve been cooking for about 17 years, and I had a passion to do my own thing for a long time,” he says. “I moved out here from Las Vegas about three years ago; I got out of working the 9-to-5 job to try and do my own thing.

“I’ve always felt like everyone has a taco truck,” he adds. “I wanted to do tacos with a twist; taquitos are rolled tacos. Normally, you get onions and cilantro in them, but ours come with cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, along with your choice of meat (chicken, pork or carne asada). You can also get habanero, if you want to spice it up a bit.”

While chicken and pork taquitos ($15) are popular, the biz switches up the flavors from time to time.

“Sometimes we’ll have plant-based meats, fajita taquitos or nacho cheese taquitos,” Chavez says. “We try to give people a different taste.”

Other popular menu items include burritos ($15), quesadillas ($15) and Frito bowls ($15).

“You can get hot Cheetos or chili cheese Fritos or both; you can mix it up (for the bowls),” Chavez says. “My personal favorites are the enchiladas ($15).”

While walk-up orders are accepted, customers can also order via Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash. Kamaaina can show their state ID to get 10% off.

“I opened in this location because Waikiki is where the people are,” Chavez says. “Every week, I have new customers.”

SteveO’s TaquitOs is currently open from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursdays through Sundays.

SteveO’s TaquitOs

444 Niu St., Honolulu

Phone: 808-779-8388

Instagram: @steveostaquitos

How to order: In person or via Grubhub or Uber Eats

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay accepted