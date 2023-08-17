Maui water resource administrator reassigned

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it “is redeploying” the Maui water resource administrator who was at the center of a delayed decision to divert water from Upcountry DLNR land to help firefighters as the Aug. 8 wildfires began to take hold around Lahaina.

In a brief statement Wednesday night, DLNR officials said first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management Kaleo Manuel was being reassigned so that the commission and the department can “focus on the necessary work to assist the people of Maui recover from the devastation of wildfires.”

“This deployment does not suggest that First Deputy Manuel did anything wrong. DLNR encourages the media and the public to avoid making judgments until all the facts are known,” DLNR said.

A day after the worst U.S. wildfire in over a century, the West Maui Land Co. sent a letter to Manuel describing the events and communication problems that resulted in delaying the diversion of streams to fill reservoirs with water being made available to fight the fire.

Glenn Tremble, an executive with West Maui Land, declined to comment on his letter Tuesday, but a copy was obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

According to the letter, although the initial fire was contained at 9 a.m. Tuesday, there were reports of fallen power lines, fierce winds, outages and low reservoir levels, prompting the company to reach out to the commission to request approval to divert more water from streams so it could store as much water as possible for fire control.

Instead of approving the request, CWRM asked the company whether the Maui Fire Department had requested permission to dip into the reservoirs and directed it to first inquire with the downstream user to ensure that his loi and other uses would not be impacted by a temporary reduction of water supply.

Communications were spotty, the letter said, and the company had already tried unsuccessfully to contact the one downstream user. By around 3:30 p.m., a flare-up shut the Lahaina Bypass.

“At around 6:00 p.m., we received CWRM’s approval to divert more water,” Tremble wrote. “By then, we were unable to reach the siphon release to make the adjustments that would have allowed more water to fill our reservoirs.

DLNR said in its Wednesday statement that it will have no further comment on this matter.