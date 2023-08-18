comscore Hawaii island police officer arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii island police officer arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 32-year-old Hawaii island police officer has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault Tuesday morning, the Hawaii Police Department reported.

The Puna patrol officer, identified as Mark Kealoha Kaili Jr., of Keaau, reportedly has served with HPD for two years.

HPD said two masked men reportedly entered the Naalehu residence of a 20-year-old man and assaulted him. The victim’s grandfather attempted to intervene and was able to remove the mask of one of the burglars, who was later identified as Kaili, who HPD said was off-duty at the time.

Kaili was arrested this morning at around 10:30 a.m. at his residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

The other burglary suspect is a 27-year-old man, who is the victim’s cousin. He was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, and third-degree assault, police said.

