Letter: Developers needed to rebuild Lahaina

In viewing reporting of the Maui disaster, I have heard comments that the property of the fire victims on Maui “is not for sale.” This is meant to discourage developers from buying the property of the victims.

My reaction is that every owner and victim must make his or her own decision to deal with a heartbreaking situation. Who is going to pay to rebuild Lahaina if not developers?

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

