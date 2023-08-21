Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Page B1 story Saturday about the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s ongoing wait for federal funding incorrectly reported the agency was waiting for a final payment of $125 million in federal monies toward the rail project. In fact, HART is expected to receive $744 million as part of a prior full-funding grant agreement, in which the initial amount to be paid is $125 million.