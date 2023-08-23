In Memoriam: A list of victims killed in Maui fires

Editors’ Note: This story will be updated daily as more information about the victims becomes available.

The following is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

• Narciso and Vanessa Baylosis Jr., both 67, of Lahaina.

Family members reported on Facebook they were trying to leave Lahaina in a black Honda CRV the night of Aug. 8, headed north to Kahana, but never arrived.

• Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina.

• Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina.

Carter died Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu. He worked for Atlantis Submarines Maui as a guest service agent. Friends told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was a diehard Chicago sports fan and fun-loving guy “who just wanted every day to make people laugh … and he just brightened the energy of the room.”

• Theresa Cook, 72, of Sacramento, Calif.

Cook was staying at the historic Best Western Pioneer Inn in Lahaina town on Aug. 8 and was supposed to fly home to Sacramento the next day, according to her daughter. Cook left the hotel on foot heading south on Wharf Street and was last seen walking past the Banyan Tree around 5:30 or 5:45 p.m. wearing a colorful sarong.

• Juan de Leon, 45, of Lahaina.

• Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina.

• Virginia “Vergie” Dofa, 90, of Lahaina.

Dofa was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road.

• Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina.

Galinato’s family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was waiting for his wife to get off work at the Safeway at Lahaina Cannery Mall when he decided to rush back to try to save his longtime family home on Kopili Street as the runaway wildfire approached. He apparently died while hosing down his yard and roof and neighbors’ property. Galinato retired several years ago from his job as “the bird man” taking care of parrots and other wildlife at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

• Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina.

Gloege fled on foot from his home on Paeohi Street with his partner Becky Wells, 57, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building.

• Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina.

The retired MPD public safety aide at the Lahaina Police Station was caught in the firestorm while trying to get to her car parked across from her home on Lahainaluna Road. The stern but devoted family matriarch enjoyed playing poker and was scheduled to visit Las Vegas Aug. 16, a day after what would have been her 72nd birthday, her family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

• Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

The beloved local musician was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. The bass guitarist toured the world with other musicians and was a fixture playing music at local hotels in Lahaina and also played for several halau hula.

• Antonia “Toni” Molina, 64, of Lahaina.

Her family said she was found by her brother in their family home near the Pioneer Mill smokestack mauka of Honoapiilani Highway, according to Facebook posts.

• Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina.

Rocutan, or “Papa Oppo” as his family called him, was a “wise, friendly, caring, and loving” father and grandfather who was living in Lahaina with his sister, who survived the wildfire.

• Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina.

Sagudang died with her son, Danilo Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision, according to a Facebook post by a family member. Both were from the Abra province in the Philippines.

• Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina.

Sagudang died with his mother, Conchita Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision, according to a Facebook post by a family member. Both were from the Abra province in the Philippines.

• Joe Schilling, 67, of Lahaina.

Based on his final text messages, family members said he died at Hale Mahaolu Eono after staying behind to help five other residents who needed assistance.

• Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina.

Somaoang was a veteran and master woodworker and carver who at one time owned Simon-Jon Gallery in Lahaina town, where he sold his fine Hawaiian wood bowls and also carved tikis at Lahaina Cannery Mall, according to a “missing” poster and social media posts. The poster said his home burned but his green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was not parked there at the time.

• Freeman Tam Lung, 59, of Lahaina.

• Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina.

According to media reports, Vasquez was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road.

• Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina.

Wakida died in a desperate bid to save the Puapihi Street home he and his wife of 46 years, Penny, built together 35 years ago, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The Wakida ohana is very active in West Maui community affairs. Penny, now retired, came to Lahaina from the mainland to teach English at Lahainaluna High School. Her husband, a retired construction manager, was a Lahainaluna alumnus. His father was Lahaina tennis coaching legend Shigeto “Shigesh” Wakida, who died in 2001. The public tennis courts on Front Street named after the elder Wakida are now in ruins.

• Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina.

The following is a list of individuals who are believed to have died as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina, based on family social media and media reports. They have not yet been officially listed among the dead.

• Kenyero Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina.

Fuentes was a day away from starting his junior year at Lahainaluna High School when the wildfire consumed his home, his family said. His remains were found in his bedroom with his dog.

• Carole Hartley (Paxton), 60, of Lahaina.

Hartley (Paxton) was found at her property in Lahaina, according to friends and family. Originally from Mobile, Ala., the free-spirited Hartley was a scuba instructor and surfer.

• Terry Thomas, 62, of Lahaina.

Thomas, a longtime Lahaina resident, apparently died in her vehicle while attempting to evacuate with an elderly neighbor, a male friend and her dogs, according to her family, who described her as “outgoing, funny, and always willing to extend help to others in need.”

• Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, Salote Takafua and Tony Takafua.

Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, their daughter Salote Takafua and her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua were discovered in a burned-out car near their home.

• Franklin “Frankie” Trejos, 68, of Lahaina.

Trejos tried to help others and save his home, but he was found dead in a car, trying to protect his friend’s golden retriever, Sam.

• Leroy Wagner

Wagner was on the phone with his sister when he stepped outside and saw the flames — too late for him to escape, according to his family. His remains were found inside his Lahaina home.

• Becky Wells, 57, of Lahaina.

Wells fled on foot from her home on Paeohi Street with her partner Douglas Gloege, 59, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building. Wells was identified through fingerprints and the gold “Kuuipo” Hawaiian bracelet she wore. Having watched the inferno on TV, her sister told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, “One of my biggest fears was that she died alone.”





