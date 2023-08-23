Letter: Andaya deserved better than sensationalism

It’s sad that in the midst of tremendous tragedy, rumors fuel lawyers and journalists to find something to sensationalize. Why can’t they wait until legitimate investigations are made?

Herman Andaya, a respected leader in our local community, was accused of not being qualified, by an obnoxious reporter who evidently considers himself an expert on something that may or may not have saved lives (“Maui emergency chief Herman Andaya resigns, effective immediately,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 17).

We all agree this tragedy could not have been predicted by the best weatherman, reporter or politician. It came too unexpectedly and swiftly. Let us love one another. Best wishes to Mr. Andaya for a well-deserved retirement!

Barbara Tengan

Wailuku

