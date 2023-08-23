comscore Off The News: Brush fires persist on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Brush fires persist on Oahu

  • Today
  • Updated 8:53 pm
As recovery efforts continue in Lahaina, those in high fire-risk areas throughout the islands must remain on guard. On Oahu, brush fires above trails leading to Kaena Point on the island’s northwest side forced an evacuation of six hikers near Yokohama Bay on Monday, and an Aug. 16 brush fire in Wahiawa burned about 450 acres before being contained.

Currently, on Oahu, moderate drought conditions exist along the lower leeward slopes of the Waianae range, moderate to severe drought conditions affect more than 36% of Maui, and the dry conditions leading to wildfires on Hawaii island persist.

