Motorcyclist, 20, dead after collision in Wahiawa

A 20-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and being struck by a vehicle in the Wahiawa area, according to Honolulu police.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Monday on Kaukonahua Road, and police said the motorcyclist was traveling north at high speed when he lost control and dropped the motorcycle in the southbound lane. A 21-year-old man driving a vehicle then struck the motorcyclist in the opposite lane.

The motorcyclist was taken in critical condition to a hospital and later died. The driver was not injured, but his passenger was taken in serious condition to the hospital.