Warriors can expect triple-digit temperatures in Tennessee for season opener

Ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Vanderbilt, the Hawaii football team was set to arrive this morning to a warm reception in Tennessee.

This week, the temperatures were in the 90s and predicted to reach triple digits today and Thursday.

“It’s a little toasty,” Vanderbilt right guard Bradley Ashmore said.

The Rainbow Warriors also have been warmed by the outpouring of empathy and support from Vanderbilt in response to the Maui wildfires. Vanderbilt is donating portions of proceeds from every ticket sold to Saturday’s game to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“Just seeing all that stuff over the news and Twitter with the wildfires, I just know how tough it can be,” Vanderbilt weak-side linebacker Kane Patterson said. “I was in Nashville back when the floods hit (in 2010), and how they destroyed everything. And also the tornado that came through here a few years ago. Nashville came together as a community and helped. I know so many organizations helped us. I know it’s important for us to help the people of Maui because we understand what the families are going through there.”

Ashmore recalled the natural disasters that struck Florida, his home state, and Tennessee, and the help needed to recover.

“Here in Tennessee over the last few years,” Ashmore said, “there have been a lot of tornadoes that affected people, and a lot of people have lost their lives. … We need to just help each other out so we can all get through it in the end.”

Ashmore noted that concerns for Maui transcend state lines.

“We’re all a big community,” Ashmore said. “We’re a football family and we’re also a human family. We’re all connected. When our brothers and sisters need help, that’s our place to step in and provide the help we can. The dream of humanity is that happens in return, and it creates a world where we can help each other, live amongst each other. It creates a world we can all take pride in.”

UH rush end Jonah Kahahawai-Welch said national support for Maui “means a lot. I have a few teammates who have family (on Maui). Their family is my family. We’re all one big ohana over here.”

Kahahawai-Welch, who was voted by peers as one of five co-captains, helped in the renovation of the Warriors’ locker room and then helped lead the drive to collect nonperishable goods for families impacted by the wildfires.

“The greatest thing in the world is to be a servant and serve those around you,” Kahahawai-Welch said.

After an uneven practice Tuesday morning, the Warriors departed for the chartered flight to Tennessee. The Warriors’ schedule calls for an intense practice this afternoon, light workout Thursday, and fast-paced practice Friday.

With a 74-player travel roster that does not include the full complement of scouts, the starters will run drills against the second-team players. Defensive tackle John Tuitupou, who is awaiting clearance on a waiver to play this season, is part of the the travel party.

