Corrections

Judge Jeffrey Crabtree’s Aug. 9 decision to stay his June order regarding Maui water diversion came before the state filed its petition that day. A Page A6 story Thursday said Crabtree’s Aug. 9 decision came after the state filed its petition to overturn his June order.
