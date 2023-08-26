State warns of COVID uptick on Maui, statewide

Health officials say Maui County is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the midst of its wildfire crisis.

Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist, said COVID-19 numbers have been steadily increasing over the past month in Hawaii and nationwide and that there are now concerns for Maui.

“On Maui now, in the last week, we are seeing signals of an even further increase of COVID-19,” said Kemble on Friday from the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center. “In light of that, I think it’s particularly important at this time that people are aware of taking care of their health.”

While not top of mind during times of crisis, Kemble reminded people that COVID-19 boosters are widely available. She recommended anyone at higher risk, including those who are 65 and older or have underlying conditions, thinks about masking in public places and crowded settings.

There were reports of a handful of cases at congregate shelters during the crisis, she said, but they were well isolated. Shelters were stocked with personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits, she said.

The American Red Cross has since helped transfer about 2,700 evacuees from shelters into hotel rooms, according to county officials.

The same, well-fitted N95 masks recommended for COVID-19 also help protect lungs in people in areas dealing with fire-related debris and ash in the air.

Maui residents having respiratory symptoms should seek medical care to determine whether they are suffering from smoke inhalation or other illnesses. Flu cases are also on the rise, she noted.

On Wednesday the state Department of Health reported a seven-day average of 153 cases per day, up from 88 per day in mid-July.

Maui County has been averaging 14 new cases per day for the past two weeks.

The average positivity — or percentage of tests that were positive — was at 15.3% statewide. In Maui County the average positivity was higher, at 19.5%. Another five deaths were reported, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,991.

More COVID-19 patients are also being admitted to Hawaii hospitals, with a weekly average of 107 per day reported Wednesday — the highest to date this year.

The high occupancy at hospitals over the past month remains a concern, according to Kemble.

“We don’t want to over-stress the health system,” she said, “when there are so many other important medical concerns that also need to be dealt with at our hospitals and (emergency departments).”

All eyes, meanwhile, are on a highly mutated omicron variant — BA.2.86 — nicknamed “Pirola” by some, which is on the radar of the World Health Organization. It has been detected in multiple countries, including Denmark, Israel and the U.S. It has not yet been detected in Hawaii.

What makes Pirola stand out is the more than 30 mutations on its spike protein, making it potentially more immune-evasive, according to variant trackers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed BA.2.86, a descendant of BA.2, on its variant watchlist, and in a risk assessment Wednesday noted it may be more capable of causing infection in people who previously had or were vaccinated against COVID-19.

But it remains unknown whether the variant causes more severe illness, the report said. Scientists are evaluating how effective an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine will be against it.

The new COVID-19 boosters targeting the latest omicron variants are expected to be available in mid- September.

Due to the rising COVID- 19 cases on Maui, Kemble encouraged those at higher risk to not delay getting a booster while waiting for the new one.

The Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center, set up by the Maui District Health Office on Akoakoa Place, offers general wound care, first aid, pharmacy and mental health services. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointment is necessary and no health insurance is required.

The COVID-19, flu and tetanus vaccines are also available at the clinic.

“People are really just pouring their heart and soul into this response,” said Kemble, thanking the staff at the health center. “We really feel for the people of Lahaina and Maui, and as I said, don’t delay. I know this is not top of mind for a lot of people, but make sure you take care of your health among all the other things at this difficult time.”