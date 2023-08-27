comscore Firefighters battle wildland fire in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters battle wildland fire in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm
Honolulu firefighters are battling a wildland fire near 86-704 Lualualei Homestead Road in Waianae.

Multiple firetrucks have been assigned to fight the blaze which was reported at 1:51 p.m. today.

No road closures have been announced and no structures have been threatened at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

