Firefighters battle wildland fire in Waianae

Honolulu firefighters are battling a wildland fire near 86-704 Lualualei Homestead Road in Waianae.
Multiple firetrucks have been assigned to fight the blaze which was reported at 1:51 p.m. today.
No road closures have been announced and no structures have been threatened at this time.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.