Letter: Maui needs tourism to support residents

Those affected by the fires have received phenomenal support from Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, our volunteers in the Maui community, national disaster agencies and President Joe Biden. Everyone has compassion for those who are so tragically affected by the Lahaina and Kula fires.

There is another Maui disaster that needs to be addressed. Green and Bissen need to say loud and clear that 70% of Maui is open to visitors: Maalaea, Kihei and Wailea, Makawao, Paia, Hana, Waianapanapa, Kipahulu, Haleakala Crater, Iao Valley, Kahului and Wailuku, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui’s beautiful beaches.

In the two weeks since the fires, visitors are canceling their trips to Maui and those who were considering a future Maui vacation are not making new reservations.

People on Maui unaffected by the fires already are losing their jobs and closing their businesses. Tour companies, vacation rental businesses, restaurants, shops, business owners and their staff need visitors to support the rest of our Maui community.

People who are broadcasting, “Tourists go home” and “Don’t come to Maui” are doing a huge disservice to all our island residents.

Kathleen Rose

Paia

