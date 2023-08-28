Son charged with kidnapping, assaulting father

Hawai’i Island police have arrested and charged 30-year-old man with second-degree assault and various other domestic-related offenses following an incident that reportedly occurred on the evening hours of Wednesday and Thursday at a residence on Paniolo Street in Eden Roc.

Mark Nakoa Akina of Eden Roc was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening and abuse of a family household member, police said.

Akina’s bail was set at $82,000.

The 30-year-old is accused of holding his father captive and assaulting him with a knife and stick. The victim, 57, also reported being punched and kicked numerous times and threatened to be killed.

The victim was able to escape when he struck back and fled to another family member’s nearby home, police said. There, he hid and was taken the next day to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.