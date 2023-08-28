comscore Son charged with kidnapping, assaulting father | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Son charged with kidnapping, assaulting father

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:52 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • Mark Nakoa Akina

    Mark Nakoa Akina

Hawai’i Island police have arrested and charged 30-year-old man with second-degree assault and various other domestic-related offenses following an incident that reportedly occurred on the evening hours of Wednesday and Thursday at a residence on Paniolo Street in Eden Roc.

Mark Nakoa Akina of Eden Roc was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening and abuse of a family household member, police said.

Akina’s bail was set at $82,000.

The 30-year-old is accused of holding his father captive and assaulting him with a knife and stick. The victim, 57, also reported being punched and kicked numerous times and threatened to be killed.

The victim was able to escape when he struck back and fled to another family member’s nearby home, police said. There, he hid and was taken the next day to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man dies in apparent stabbing at Maili Beach Park

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up