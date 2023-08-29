Okinawan eats

Save the date — the Okinawan Festival is returning to the Hawaii Convention Center Sept. 2-3. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, bon dances and, of course, Okinawan food like soba, andagi, andadogs and more. General admission costs $10 (seniors age 65 and older are admitted for $5, and children ages 12 and under get free admission) and tickets are available online at okinawanfestival.com.

If you miss the festival, not to worry. During the fourth Okinawan FEASTival, from Sept. 4 to 18, you can enjoy specialty dishes from Okinawan-owned restaurants. Some of these dishes are only available during FEASTival. To learn more, visit hawaiiokinawans.com.

Here are some of the FEASTival exclusive dishes and deals:

Aloha Table

Aloha Table (2238 Lauula St. Ste. 2F) is offering Hawaii and Okinawan fusion cuisine until Sept. 18. Enjoy loco moco taco rice (taco rice with loco moco demi-gravy sauce) and Alo-Hai-Sai sampler (ahi and Okinawan mozuku seaweed poke, Aloha Tofu and local goya poke, and Okinawan fish cake rolled with chives).

Call 808-922-2221 or visit waikiki.alohatable.com.

Teruya’s Andagi

Teruya’s Andagi (1104 Pensacola St.) is featuring an Okinawan bento (Spam roll, Okinawan yakisoba, shoyu pork, bittermelon and sweet potato mochi) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5-17 (available while supplies last).

Call 808-389-1714 or follow the biz on Instagram (@teruyas_andagi).

Hank’s Haute Dogs

Hank’s Haute Dogs (324 Coral St.) is bringing back its popular Spam andagi pop, which features seared Spam that’s dipped in andagi batter, fried and served on a stick. It comes with a honey mustard mayo dipping sauce.

A limited amount of these pops are available Sept. 4-10; limit two per person.

Call 808-532-4265 or follow the biz on Instagram (@hankshautedogs).

Beer Lab HI

Beer Lab HI locations are featuring a special, limited run of goya (bittermelon) beer with a new goya bingata design. Beer Lab’s Pearlridge Center location (98-1005 Moanalua Road) is also serving soki soba (featuring Okuhara Foods kamaboko).

Preorders for the limited-edition cans launch Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. online.

Visit beerlabhi.com.

Aloha Tofu Factory

Take advantage of discounts on yushidofu and Ohana soy sauce at Aloha Tofu Factory (961 Akepo Lane) Sept. 4-16. The biz will also offer jimami (peanut) tofu with sauce; limit five per customer. This flavor is an Okinawan specialty and is not regularly available.

Call 808-845-2669 to preorder.

Masa & Joyce Okazuya

Masa & Joyce Okazuya (45-582 Kamehameha Hwy.) is offering Okinawan abura miso (seasoned miso using crispy pork), jyu shi me (Okinawan rice soup), andagi, Okinawa soba, pigs’ feet soup, Hawaiian Okinawan-style oxtail soup and Okinawan sweet potato mochi.

Call 808-235-6129.

Aloha Andagi

Aloha Andagi will be popping up at Marukai Dillingham (in the covered parking lot area) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15-17. The biz will serve regular and Okinawan sweet potato andagi and Okinawan zenzai (with barley and kidney beans.)

Follow the biz on Instagram (@alohaandagi_llc).

Sunrise Restaurant

Customers can get takeout orders of pigs’ feet soup, nakami soup, spare rib soup, Okinawan miso soup and Okinawa soba at Sunrise Restaurant (525 Kapahulu Ave.). Set quantities will be available Sept. 5-8 and 11-15. Pre-orders are required.

Call 808-737-4118 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sunriserestauranthawaii).

Roy’s Hawaii Kai

Chef Roy Yamaguchi is connecting to his Okinawan roots with a miso soy-braised pork shank served with Okinawan sweet potato, roasted garlic Aloha Tofu aioli and champuru relish. This dish will only be available at Roy’s Hawaii Kai (6600 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. 110).

Call 808-396-7697 or go online to royyamaguchi.com/roys-hawaiikai.

ZIGU

ZIGU’s (413 Seaside Ave. Ste. 1F) three Okinawan FEASTival specials are available for all of September. Enjoy braised pork belly rafute, stir-fried noodles and goya made champuru style, and ikura shooter with Okinawan mozuku and Hawaiian ogo.

Call 808-212-9252 or follow the biz on Instagram (@zigu.hi).