Hawaii to play Saint Mary’s in hoops exhibition to support Maui recovery

The University of Hawaii and Saint Mary’s basketball teams will play a charity exhibition game on Oct. 29 with proceeds going to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The exhibition will be played at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

“It’s hard to put into words how we are all feeling for Maui and its tremendous community,” UH head coach Eran Ganot said in a news release. “The devastation of the nation’s worst wildfire in more than 100 years has hit us all, near and far. Beyond our immediate thoughts and prayers, it has left us searching for ways we can help. We are pleased to announce this exhibition game as a way to support our friends and families on Maui. I want to thank Saint Mary’s College, head coach Randy Bennett, everyone here at the University of Hawai’i, and all those involved as we come together for a vital cause. It’s been inspiring to see the full power of Hawai’i and our people during this tragedy.”

Bennett said in a statement: “The wildfires in Maui are a great tragedy, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help those in need through this game.”

Ganot began his coaching career as a volunteer under Bennett at Saint Mary’s. Later, he served as an associate coach at Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels were initially announced as a participant in this year’s Diamond Head Classic, but withdrew because of another commitment. Portland replaced the Gaels in that tournament, and will meet UH in the opening round on Dec. 21.