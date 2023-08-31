Insurance, banking assistance event to be held on Maui

An event to assist the Maui community with insurance and finance-related needs will be held Friday and Saturday, according to the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division.

Another Insurance and Banking Assistance Center will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Whaler’s Village Parking Lot at 2435 Kaanapali Parkway after last weekend’s event was cut short by a wildfire evacuation.

“Last weekend’s event was cut short due to an evacuation, so we are conducting a second Insurance and Banking Assistance Center to meet the needs of the Maui community,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito in a news release. “The upcoming event will bring together representatives from insurance companies and financial institutions and will include several new participants to help with the insurance claims process and to address the needs of homeowners. We remain committed to supporting Maui during their time of need.”

Ito has issued a declaration authorizing the temporary assistance of non-resident, independent adjusters to operate in the state of Hawaii, a measure intended to help insurance companies and adjusting firms handle the anticipated high volume of claims resulting from the wildfires.

Additionally, Ito has issued a memo asking insurers to refrain from canceling or non-renewing policies due to nonpayment; to grant a grace period for premium payments; waive late fees and penalties; and work with their insureds on structured payment plans as Hawaii recovers from the wildfires.

Participants at the upcoming Insurance and Banking Assistance Center include Allstate, First Insurance Company of Hawaii, HEMIC, Island Insurance, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Progressive, State Farm, Zephyr Insurance Company, Freedom Mortgage, Hale Mahaolu, LoanCare, LoanDepot, Nationstar Mortgage, and PennyMac Financial Services.

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing will be participating on Friday only.

For more information on navigating the insurance claims process when dealing with fire and disaster claims, visit cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.