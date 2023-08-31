Letter: In defense of HECO workers, who are ohana

Some are quick to blame Hawaiian Electric for the Lahaina fire. We all complain about our outrageous electric bills and think the worst of the utility that serves us. It’s easy to hate a monopoly.

I saw on social media an incident in which HECO line workers were being shouted down by Maui residents. I’m sure this was an outlier here in the land of aloha. Let’s remember that HECO employs a lot of people in this great state. They are our family members, neighbors and friends, most of whom have nothing to do with the controversy over how the fire started.

Many workers from the neighbor islands have been deployed to Maui, away from their families, to help restore and rebuild.

Regardless of what we think of HECO, we need it and its workers are ohana.

Mark Ida

Salt Lake

