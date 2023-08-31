Letter: Traumatic experiences have far-reaching effects

Years ago as a reporter, I covered a tragic accident and after I had sent in my story, I saw the Red Cross counseling van. I approached the person there and asked her to tell me how it works.

She said that sometimes people feel like they need to talk about what they’ve experienced. After a pause, I told her that sometimes I think I need to talk, and she said, “Come into the van.”

She said that reporters suffer or endure a special kind of post traumatic stress disorder, because they are constantly exposed to the worst that can happen.

This is not to compare their situation with that of the survivors or the people who have lost everything in Lahaina. But it’s a reminder for employers, and for the reporters themselves, to recognize that they may need a little TLC as well.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

