The Chaminade women’s volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season, sweeping its final two matches on Saturday in the Hawaii Challenge at McCabe Gym.

Chaminade defeated Cal Poly Pomona earlier in the day, winning 25-20, 25-22, 25-18. Ajack Malual led the Silverswords (8-0) with 16 kills. Madison Novak and Samantha Campion had 12 apiece for Cal Poly Pomona (3-1). Then, in the final match of the tournament, Chaminade defeated American International 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-11. Malual led the Silverswords again with 17 kills, while Greta Corti added 14. Kristina Peric had 12 kills to lead the Broncos (4-1).

In other matches from the tournament:

>> West Virginia State def. UH Hilo 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14

>> American International def. Hawaii Pacific 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20

>> Sonoma State def. Hawaii Hilo 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

>> West Virginia State def. Hawaii Pacific 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Hawaii sweeps Big West Invitational

The Rainbow Wahine cross country team opened its season in dominant fashion, sweeping the top seven spots in the Big Wave Invitational at Kahuku Golf Course on Saturday.

Hawaii runners finished in an average of 19:09.62, more than two minutes faster than second-place Pacific. Jessica Duran was the top finisher, completing the 5k run in 18:46.10. Emilie Kirk Langschwager was second with a time of 18:51.10, and Zola O’Donnell was third with a time of 19:19.00. Catherine Groenbech of Pacific finished eighth with a time of 20:24.10, the best finisher not from Hawaii.

The other schools participating were Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific, Hawaii Hilo and Soka (Calif.).