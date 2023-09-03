comscore Hawaii’s top defender Cam Stone avoids significant injury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s top defender Cam Stone avoids significant injury

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock made a catch between Stanford cornerback Jaden Slocum (20) and safety Scotty Edwards (21) during the second half on Friday. Ashlock finished with eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock made a catch between Stanford cornerback Jaden Slocum (20) and safety Scotty Edwards (21) during the second half on Friday. Ashlock finished with eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

  Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone broke up a pass intended for Stanford receiver Mudia Reuben during the first half of Friday's game at the Ching Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone broke up a pass intended for Stanford receiver Mudia Reuben during the first half of Friday’s game at the Ching Complex.

For the Hawaii football team, the sting of Friday’s 37-24 loss to Stanford was eased with the revelation that cornerback/returner Cam Stone did not suffer a significant injury. Read more

