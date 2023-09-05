Letter: Local residents should book vacations on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Maui tourism industry could be helped by Hawaii residents living on the other islands who pick up the slack of mainland tourists by booking their future vacations on Maui. Hawaii residents should postpone their vacation trips to Las Vegas and other mainland and foreign destinations, and book their immediate vacations on Maui.

Tom Mun

Aiea

