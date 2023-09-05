Editorial | Letters Letter: Local residents should book vacations on Maui Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Maui tourism industry could be helped by Hawaii residents living on the other islands who pick up the slack of mainland tourists by booking their future vacations on Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Maui tourism industry could be helped by Hawaii residents living on the other islands who pick up the slack of mainland tourists by booking their future vacations on Maui. Hawaii residents should postpone their vacation trips to Las Vegas and other mainland and foreign destinations, and book their immediate vacations on Maui. Tom Mun Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced