comscore Lahaina parents try to save their school community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Lahaina parents try to save their school community

  • By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The flames that ripped through Lahaina needed only a few hours to take nearly everything from Aina Kohler. Her house. Her surfing school and cafe. And her parents’ home, where she was raised. Read more

Previous Story
Evacuation alert shows limits of cellphone warning system

Scroll Up