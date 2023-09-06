Jack Johnson announces concert, live album to benefit Lahaina fire victims

To support those affected by the devastating Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, Hawaii musician Jack Johnson today announced a Sept. 18 benefit concert in Honolulu and the release of a live benefit album “Songs For Maui” featuring Paula Fuga and John Cruz.

The 10-track collection was recorded live at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater during Johnson’s 2012 Hawaiian islands tour.

“All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui,” Johnson said in a news release. “While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need.”

Tickets for the benefit concert at The Republik are $125 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at seetickets.us with a strict four-ticket limit per order. The album will be available digitally on Sept. 15 through Brushfire and Republic Records.

All proceeds from the album and the “intimate” concert with Johnson, Fuga and Cruz will benefit fire relief efforts and help provide ongoing support for Maui.

Fans will have the opportunity to donate directly to Maui fire relief efforts at the time of purchase and at the show. In an effort to curb scalping, all tickets will be digitally delivered 48 hours prior to the show. Ticket transferability will be limited to face-value resale only, $125 per ticket.

With news of the disaster in Lahaina, Johnson and his wife, Kim, together with the Johnson Ohana Foundation, made donations to several organizations to provide immediate disaster relief and food to impacted families, including the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way, Common Ground Collective, Maui Food Bank, Chef Hui, and Maui Hub. “Further funds raised from the benefit album and show will be distributed with guidance from Maui’s community to best support recovery and their evolving needs,” the release said.

Johnson, a multiplatinum musician and environmentalist, has released eight studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

The track list for “Songs for Maui” album includes “In the Morning,” “Little bit of Love,” “Country Road,” “Breakdown,” “Constellations,” “Turn Your Love,” “Give Voice,” “Island Style,” “Banana Pancakes,” and “Mudfootball.”