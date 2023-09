Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As part of the military’s Red Hill defueling process being monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency, a new Community Representation Initiative (CRI) will include 10 members to meet with government agencies monthly, until the facility’s closure. Defueling of some 104 million gallons from the massive tanks is set to begin in mid-October.

Today is the deadline for nominees to the CRI, a condition of a June agreement between the EPA, Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency; the 10 members will be picked in a Sept. 16 meeting. For more, see 808ne.ws/EPARedHill.