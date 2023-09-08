comscore Hurricane Jova continues to weaken in East Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hurricane Jova continues to weaken in East Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:21 am
  • NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER The 5-day track for Hurricane Jova.

    The 5-day track for Hurricane Jova.

Although it continues to track west-northwest in the East Pacific, Hurricane Jova is weakening as forecast.

As of 5 a.m. today Jova was located 2,200 miles east of Hilo and 2,370 miles east of Honolulu while packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Now a Category 2 hurricane, weather officials expect Jova to continue on its current course while weakening and decreasing in forward speed over the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Jova’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Forecasters expect tradewinds to remain light today with a few leeward showers possible this afternoon. However, trades should build on Saturday and Sunday with moderate to breezy conditions expected Sunday through the middle of next week.

