Scoreboard – Sept. 9, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL College: Albany vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7 p.m. at Farrington. OIA: Kailua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt at Kaiser; McKinley at Pearl City. Games start at 6 p.m.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA East: Castle, McKinley at Kaiser; Kailua, Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani, Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Matches start at 2 p.m.

OIA West: Waialua, Aiea at Leilehua; Mililani, Campbell at Waianae; Kapolei, Waipahu at Pearl City. Matches start at 2 p.m.

SPORTER AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five (girls), 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 10 a.m.; Island Pacific at Punahou (girls and boys), 10:30 a.m.; Hanalani at Saint Louis (boys), 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 1:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. at Punahou.

Varsity II, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men: Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College men: San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, Pepperdine vs. Liberty, 2:45 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Punahou def. Kamehameha 16-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-17, 20-25, 27- 25, 25-20