Cause of Makakilo wildland fire undetermined

The Honolulu Fire Department said the cause of a 2.5-acre wildland fire in Makakilo last week remains undetermined.
HFD received a 911 call on Sept. 5 at 1:31 p.m. for a wildland fire near the east end of Punawainui Street. The fire was contained by 3:23 p.m.
Fire crews were able to protect three threatened structures, but the fire burned up the sides of a moss rock wall and entered the yard of one home.
HFD noted the area did not have adequate fire breaks, which are strips of land cleared of all flammable materials, including wood, leaves and grass likely to be ignited.
Damages were estimated at $900 to the wildland area.
