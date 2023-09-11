Letter: Those who lost elections attack trust in voting

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The letter from Robert Hatakeyama was filled with irony (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). He missed the point entirely on the perceptions of honesty and transparency in our elections.

He laments the lack of faith in the integrity of the voting system without taking responsibility for being the cause. The only real challenges are the incessant attacks on the system from the sore losers who simply can’t accept the country rejected their choice.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

