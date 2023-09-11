Editorial | Letters Letter: Those who lost elections attack trust in voting Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The letter from Robert Hatakeyama was filled with irony (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). He missed the point entirely on the perceptions of honesty and transparency in our elections. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The letter from Robert Hatakeyama was filled with irony (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). He missed the point entirely on the perceptions of honesty and transparency in our elections. He laments the lack of faith in the integrity of the voting system without taking responsibility for being the cause. The only real challenges are the incessant attacks on the system from the sore losers who simply can’t accept the country rejected their choice. Ernie Saxton Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless