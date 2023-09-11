comscore Letter: Those who lost elections attack trust in voting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Those who lost elections attack trust in voting

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The letter from Robert Hatakeyama was filled with irony (“Can Americans trust our voting systems?,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). He missed the point entirely on the perceptions of honesty and transparency in our elections. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless

Scroll Up