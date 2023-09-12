It’s kickoff time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s officially football season, and if you’re looking for places (with brunch) to watch the big game, check out the following:

Pitch Sports Bar

Pitch Sports Bar is launching Sunday football brunch specials so you can catch the big game … and breakfast, too.

Brunch specials are available every Sunday during football season from open to noon (the sports bar opens when the first game starts).

Feast on corned beef hash eggs Benedict ($16), smothered breakfast burrito with hollandaise ($10) and the Pitch biscuit sandwich ($14).

Pitch Sports Bar

Salt at Our Kakaako

685 Auahi St. Ste. 216/217, Honolulu

808-379-2550

pitchsportsbar.com

Instagram: @pitchsportsbar

Kuni Restaurant & Catering

Recently remodeled Kuni Restaurant & Catering offers a daily happy hour special from 2 to 4 p.m. with $3 Stella Artois and Bud Light and $6 Jameson shots.

Grab a seat at the bar or in the remodeled dining area and enjoy popular dishes like sizzling rib-eye steak ($39), pork tofu nabemono ($26), tempura don ($17) and off-menu popcorn chicken ($12) with vinegar sauce.

Kuni Restaurant & Catering

Waipahu Shopping Plaza

94-210 Leokane St., Waipahu

808-671-1100

restaurantkuni.com

Instagram: @restaurantkuni

Swim Restaurant And Bar

Football Sundays at SWIM Restaurant and Bar just started this month and will be from 7 to 11 a.m. every Sunday. SWIM will play NFL games on the big screen and offer limited-time menu items like chorizo breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese ($16), fresh fruit bowl with banana bread ($14), classic continental breakfast with three breakfast pastries and assorted sliced fruits ($14), loco moco ($18), and Sunday Funday breakfast combo ($24). The latter includes breakfast burrito or loco moco with a bloody mary or beer. Customers can also enjoy $2 off bloody marys and mimosas, and $1 off draft beers.

Swim Restaurant And Bar

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort And Spa

2424 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 315, Honolulu

808-923-1234

hyatt.com

Fort Ruger Market

Fort Ruger Market is known for its poke made from auction-fresh fish, along with its Hawaiian and Filipino plates. Its poke lineup is perfect for game day eats.

The biz just launched new poke flavors — uala and uala ahi poke. Uala poke ($11.95 per pound) is vegan friendly and the Hawaiian sweet potato is locally sourced. Meanwhile, uala ahi includes sweet potato, ahi, sea asparagus, white sliced sweet onions, salt, inamona, sesame oil, chile flakes and chile peppers. Other popular flavors include Rugerlicious (with taegu), spicy salmon, spicy ahi and local-style ahi. All ahi poke costs $29.95 per pound.

Fort Ruger Market

3585 Alohea Ave., Honolulu

808-737-4531

Instagram: @Rugermarket