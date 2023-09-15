Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Parking meters will be fixed, so pay up Today Updated 8:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Get those wallets (or cell phones) out when you park, city drivers: While urban Honolulu has offered a modern rarity — free parking — at about 2,200 dysfunctional parking meters for the past nine months, that all ends Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Get those wallets (or cell phones) out when you park, city drivers: While urban Honolulu has offered a modern rarity — free parking — at about 2,200 dysfunctional parking meters for the past nine months, that all ends Monday. Free parking hadn’t been the objective, but Verizon, the carrier serving Honolulu’s wireless meters, went and upgraded its wireless technology to 4G before the city got around to upgrading its meters. Now that Honolulu has replaced “control heads” at the metered spaces, the city can start raking in payments again — via credit cards, coins, a Park Smarter app and other mobile payment services. Previous Story Column: Build Resilience Hubs to strengthen Hawaii’s communities