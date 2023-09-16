Commemoration honors POW/MIA sacrifices

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A member of the Korean War Veterans of America placed a wreath Friday along with others left by military commands and veterans groups at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to commemorate National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day.
