Commemoration honors POW/MIA sacrifices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commemoration honors POW/MIA sacrifices

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  A member of the Korean War Veterans of America placed a wreath Friday along with others left by military commands and veterans groups at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to commemorate National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A member of the Korean War Veterans of America placed a wreath Friday along with others left by military commands and veterans groups at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to commemorate National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day.

  Wreaths honored prisoners of war and those missing in action Friday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wreaths honored prisoners of war and those missing in action Friday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Between World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War and other recent conflicts more than 80,000 Americans remain missing. Read more

