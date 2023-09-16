comscore Campbell creates havoc in upset of Punahou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Campbell creates havoc in upset of Punahou

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for three touchdowns and beat the Buffanblu.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for three touchdowns and beat the Buffanblu.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s offensive line readied for Punahou’s rush on Friday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell’s offensive line readied for Punahou’s rush on Friday.

Tainoa Lave returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown with 2:21 left, sealing No. 4 Campbell’s stunning 38-23 come-from-behind win over No. 2 Punahou on Friday night in Ewa Beach. Read more

Previous Story
Looking at how the Hawaii and Oregon football teams match up
Next Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 16, 2023

Scroll Up