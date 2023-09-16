Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps Florida State in Fort Worth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine will take a 7-4 record into the start of Big West play next week. Read more

Caylen Alexander led three Hawaii players in double figures with 15 kills and the Rainbow Wahine closed the Fight in the Fort Tournament with a 32-30, 25-23, 25-13 sweep of Florida State today in Fort Worth, Texas.

Amber Igiede added 14 kills and Riley Wagoner chipped in 12 kills for Hawaii, which will take a 7-4 record into the start of Big West play next week.

Kate Lang had a match-high 45 assists and Talia Edmonds finished with a match-high 19 digs for Hawaii, which held the Seminoles (5-6) to a .173 hitting percentage. Florida State entered the week leading the nation in hitting percentage and kills per set.

UH had 67 digs in the match with five players reaching double figures.

Hawaii outblocked the Seminoles 11-7.

The Rainbow Wahine return home to play Cal State Bakersfield on Friday.