Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 18, 2023

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Campbell; Pearl City at Mililani; Waipahu at Aiea. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waianae at Nanakuli (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waialua at Kapolei (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis Field.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University High at 'Iolani II, 6 p.m.; 'Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew's, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Moanalua; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser; Kalani at Castle. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku (White only), 5 p.m.; Farrington at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

Softball

OIA Junior Varsity

Saturday

Game 1

Kaiser 18, Roosevelt 0

Game 2

Kaiser 26, Roosevelt 1

FOOTBALL

Local Prep Scores

Thursday

Konawaena 64, Kealakehe 6

Friday

Campbell 38, Punahou 23

Mililani 41, Saint Louis 3

Kamehameha 42, Leilehua 7

Waipahu 43, Waianae 20

Kapolei 1, 'Iolani 0 (forfeit)

KS-Maui 34, Kekaulike 21

KS-Hawaii 49, Hawaii Prep 0

Hilo 35, Waiakea 6

Saturday

Kahuku 30, St. John Bosco 23

Waialua 32, Molokai 24

Damien 54, Punahou II 20

Saint Louis II 34, Kamehameha II 12

Maui 27, Baldwin 17

Lanai 18, Seabury Hall 14

Honokaa 44, Kau 6

Pahoa 14, Kohala 13

Waimea 35, Kauai 3