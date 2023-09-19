Letter: Jake Shimabukuro, an ambassador of Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Sept. 8 and 9, Jake Shimabukuro and friends performed at the Hawaii Theatre in a benefit concert for the victims of the Maui wildfires. Read more

On Sept. 8 and 9, Jake Shimabukuro and friends performed at the Hawaii Theatre in a benefit concert for the victims of the Maui wildfires. The Hana Hou Music Festival featured various Hawaii artists such as Brother Nolan, Mark Yamanaka, Mick Fleetwood, Justin Kawika Young and Kimie Miner. The event was also livestreamed to various parts of the mainland and Japan to garner support in light of the devastation that occurred on Maui.

Throughout the evening, all of the performers demonstrated their musical artistry, their individual humility and sensitivity to the people impacted by the Maui wildfires. The event began at 7:30 p.m. and went generously into overtime, ending with “Hawaii Aloha” at 11:40 p.m. (truly chicken skin).

Jake’s ability to collaborate with other artists has greatly enhanced his repertoire of melodies and performance.

Jake’s genuine personality, along with the energy he emits, truly exemplifies the aloha spirit and touches many. In addition to being recognized as a ukulele virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro has once again stepped up as a true “ambassador of Hawaii.” Me ke aloha, Jake!

Russell Yamauchi

Palolo Valley

