If you need assist, consider recommended stair lifts

Dear Savvy Senior: Because of chronic arthritis, I have a very difficult time going up and down stairs anymore and am interested in purchasing a stair lift for my two-story house. Can you recommend some good companies? — Arthritic Andy

Dear Andy: Yes, of course! A good home stair lift is a great mobility solution for anyone who is unable, or has a difficult time, climbing stairs. To help you choose a quality stair lift that meets your needs and budget, here are a few shopping tips, along with some top-rated companies.

What to know

There are two basic types of stair lifts: straight and curved. The type you need will depend on the design of your staircase.

A straight stair lift is one that travels in a straight line up a flight of stairs uninterrupted by landings, bends or curves, and costs $2,000-$5,000 with installation. Curved lifts are much more elaborate and will go around corners, bends and changes in direction. Curved lifts are also much more expensive, typically running $8,500-$15,000 or more depending on the complexity of the installation.

Most stair lifts also have seats, armrests and foot plates that fold up out of the way, and swivel seats that make getting into and out of the chair easier. They also come with standard safety features such as seat belts, braking systems and footrest sensors, push-button or rocker-switch controls located on the armrest for easy operation, and “call send” controls that allow you to call or send the unit to the other end of the stairs. Make sure the lift you choose has all these features.

If you are a large person, you might need to get a heavy-duty lift with a wider seat and bigger lifting capacity — all companies offer them. Or, if you’re tall, find out about raising the seat height during installation.

Depending on the company, you might also have the option of choosing either an electric (AC) or battery-powered (DC) stair lift. Electric stair lifts are simpler and cheaper than battery-powered units, but if your home loses power, so does your lift. Battery- powered lifts work during a power failure.

Best stair lifts

To help you choose a stair lift that best meets your priorities, the National Council on Aging, a nonprofit organization that advocates for older Americans, put together a review team to research the different companies. Their list of best stair lifts of 2023 includes:

>> Editor’s pick: Bruno (bruno.com)

>> Most affordable: AmeriGlide (ameriglide.com)

>> Best customer reviews: Acorn (acornstairlifts.com)

>> Most supportive design: Harmar (harmar.com)

>> Most adaptable to the home: Access BDD (accessbdd.com)

>> Best for arthritis: Stannah (stannah-stairlifts.com)

See 808ne.ws/stairlifts to read their detailed reviews.

Financial help

Unfortunately, health insurance, including original Medicare, does not cover home stair lifts, but some Medicare Advantage plans might help pay. Or, if you have long-term care insurance, it too might cover a portion of the costs.

If you qualify for Medicaid, many states offer waivers that could help pay for a lift, and the VA has several grant and benefit programs that might offer assistance if you’re a veteran.

To cut costs, consider purchasing a used or refurbished model. Or, if you need a stair lift for only a short period of time, consider renting one. Most companies offer these options, and many offer financing.

To get started, contact a few companies. They will put you in touch with a dealer in your area. All dealers provide free in-home assessments and estimates, and can help you choose an appropriate lift.

Jim Miller is a contributor to NBC-TV’s “Today” program and author of “The Savvy Senior.” Send your questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070; or visit savvysenior.org.