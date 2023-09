Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One, two, three, Kahuku, Mililani, Campbell.

Kahuku shook up the football rankings nationally with a 30-23 upset win over then-No. 3 St. John Bosco over the weekend. The two-time Open Division defending state champion improved to 5-1 with its victory, the first ever by a Hawaii team over a Top 3 team in the national rankings. Kahuku is No. 9 in the MaxPreps rankings released on Monday, with Bosco at No. 10.

Campbell caused a tremor in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The Sabers’ 38-23 win over then-No. 2 Punahou, along with Mililani’s 41-3 rout of Saint Louis, jolted the voting panel of coaches and media. Mililani moves up to No. 2 and Campbell is at No. 3.

According to in-house sports historian Jerry Campany, this is the first time OIA teams occupy the top three spots in the Star-Advertiser poll since 2011. It was midseason when Farrington, Kahuku and Leilehua were atop the rankings.

Punahou, which nearly upset nationally ranked Corona Centennial three weeks ago, slipped to No. 4 following the turnover-plagued loss to Campbell. Saint Louis dropped from the first five for the first time since 2014. This is the first time that Kapolei is ranked ahead of Saint Louis.

Kahuku collected 12 of 13 first-place votes. Unbeaten Kamehameha has the outlying first-place vote. The fifth-ranked Warriors host Punahou on Friday in the ILH regular-season opener for both teams.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (5-1, 1-0 OIA) 129 1

> def. St. John Bosco (Calif.), 30-23

> next: at Nanakuli, Saturday

2. Mililani (4-1, 0-0 OIA) 109 3

> def. No. 5 Saint Louis, 41-3

> next: at Castle, Friday

3. Campbell (5-1, 0-0 OIA) 107 4

> def. No. 2 Punahou, 38-23

> next: at Farrington, Friday

4. Kamehameha (1) (4-0, 0-0 ILH) 82 6

> won at Leilehua, 42-7

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday

5. Punahou (3-2, 0-0 ILH) 78 2

> lost at No. 4 Campbell, 38-23

> next: at Kamehameha, Friday

6. Kapolei (5-1, 1-0 OIA) 62 7

> def. ‘Iolani, 7-0 (forfeit)

> next: at Kailua, Saturday

7. Saint Louis (2-3, 0-0 ILH) 57 5

> lost at No. 3 Mililani, Friday

> next: bye

8. Konawaena (4-1, 3-0 BIIF) 36 8

> def. Kealakehe, 64-6

> next: vs. Hilo, Friday

9. Farrington (3-1, 2-1 OIA) 25 10

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell, Friday

10. ‘Iolani (3-1, 2-0 ILH) 12 9

> lost at No. 7 Kapolei, 7-0 (forfeit)

> next: vs. Damien, Friday