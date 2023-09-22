Injured hiker airlifted from Kalawahine Trail in Makiki

Firefighters rescued a woman in her 60s who was injured while hiking the Kalawahine Trail in Makiki this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:54 a.m. about an injured hiker and responded by dispatching six units with 17 personnel.
The first unit arrived within five minutes and ascended on foot. Another unit secured a landing zone at the Archie Baker Mini Park nearby.
The woman was injured while hiking on the trail. HFD personnel got to the woman at 10:39 a.m., assessed her condition and placed her on a stretcher for transport. She was taken to the Pauoa Flats Trail, where Air 1 was able to retrieve her and transport her to the landing zone.
Medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 11:46 a.m.
